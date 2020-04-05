Health D-G: Covid-19 infections still appearing in areas under heavy lockdown

Health workers evacuate suspected Covid-19 victims from Menara City One during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — More coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continue to be detected in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his daily Covid-19 press briefing, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that new cases emerged in Kluang, Johor; Ulu Langat, Selangor; and the Menara City One condominium here.

“The total residents in Kluang are 3,755 and 1,634 of those are already screened. Yesterday I announced there were 135 positive cases in that area; today, there is a record of 12 new cases,” he said, bringing Kluang’s total to 147.

New cases were detected in Bandar Bharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid while other parts of Kluang had no change.

For Hulu Langat, 1,685 of the 1,797 residents have been screened, resulting in 14 new infections to give the area a total of 328 so far.

In Menara City One, five new cases were discovered to give the complex 24 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Dr Noor Hisham reported 179 new Covid-19 cases nationwide today, pushing Malaysia’s total to 3,662 cases with 61 fatalities from the disease.