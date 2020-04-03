Sarawak assistant transport minister tests positive for Covid-19, currently undergoing treatment

Datuk Dr Jerip Susil tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and is now being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 3 ― Sarawak Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil is now being treated at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching after he tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

When contacted, Dr Jerip said he was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) last night.

“It’s true. I am now in SGH and will be quarantined here for 14 days,” he said in an interview with Utusan Borneo.

Dr Jerip, who is also Mambong assemblyman, added that he contracted the disease through contact with someone in the Good News Fellowship Conference Church cluster.

He explained that one of his workers had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gotten it from that cluster, spreading the disease to him.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is now under self quarantine after being in close contact with Dr Jerip during a recent meeting.

A press officer attached to Uggah’s office Edward Subeng said both he and Uggah had been issued a 14 days quarantine order.

It was also learnt that other heads of departments present at the meeting with Dr Jerip were also issued the quarantine notice. ― The Borneo Post