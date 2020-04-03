Minister: Govt to help Malaysian students stranded abroad with board and lodge

Ismail Sabri said the likes of MARA, the Public Service Department, Higher Education Ministry and Petronas have agreed to step in and help students stranded abroad. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The government will help overseas students who have completed their studies but cannot return home by subsiding their board and lodging expenses.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has received reports from parents about their children who have completed their studies but are now stranded abroad. They face the twin problems of international travel restrictions and being unable to pay for accommodation and food.

“The government, through their sponsors like MARA, the Public Service Department, Higher Education Ministry and Petronas have agreed to help out the graduates in terms of accommodation and food,” he said during his press conference today.

“So, parents don’t need to worry if they cannot afford to help their children who are away from home. These institutions will provide for them,” he said.

