Johor police chief: 165 charged with breaching MCO since March 18

Ayob reminded the public to cooperate with the authorities to stay at home or face stern action for breaching the MCO. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Police

JOHOR BARU, April 2 — The Johor police have arrested a total of 685 individuals for violating the movement control order (MCO) in the state since it was enforced on March 18.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 74 people were arrested statewide for breaching the MCO yesterday.

“To date, 165 people have since been charged in court for violating the MCO,” he said in a statement issued today.

Yesterday was the first day of the MCO’s second phase that has been extended to April 14.

Ayob Khan said those arrested were investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for voluntarily obstructing public servants in the discharge of their public functions.

“Police also enforced Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infections Disease 1998 (Act 342), where a maximum two years jail sentence, fines or both could be imposed if found guilty.

“In addition to that, Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (PCID) (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 is also enforced, where they could receive a RM1,000 fine,” said Ayob Khan.

The state’s top cop also reminded the public to cooperate with the authorities to stay at home or face stern action for breaching the MCO.

Yesterday, Ayob Khan warned that police will conduct more stringent enforcement measures during the second phase of the MCO in Johor to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

He said the stringent measures will also apply to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed on Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam.



