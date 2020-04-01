Penang begins distributing RM75m in people’s aid today

People are seen buying fresh produce at Taman Tun Sardon wet market in Gelugor March 17, 2020. Penang chief minister, Chow Kon Yeow, announced today the distribution commencement of the RM75 million Penang People’s Aid Package to target groups. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 1 — Penang chief minister, Chow Kon Yeow, announced today the distribution commencement of the RM75 million Penang People’s Aid Package to target groups.

He said each of the 4,700 Seberang Prai City Council (MBSP) and Pulau Pinang City Council (MBPP) frontliners will receive RM300.

“For frontline heroes under the Federal agencies, the allocation has already been channeled to the relevant department which will make the payment.

“I promise that the package will be distributed as quickly as possible to target groups this month.

“The state government will stand with you to face whatever challenge in this difficult time,” he said at a press conference beamed live via Facebook today.

He added that the state government will look at the recommendations of Penang’s small- and medium-enterprise (SME) representatives to overcome the challenges of the current situation.

He said among the things that were discussed in the National Security Council (MKN): Covid-19 Management special meeting chaired by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, yesterday is SME aid in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Penang state government is practising a principle to stand united with the private sector to rebuild Penang post-Covid-19. I will be announcing the decision to help SMEs shortly,” Chow said. — Bernama