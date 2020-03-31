Senior hikers nabbed for flouting MCO after climbing Gunung Lambak

Mohd Abduh said the duo, aged 64 and 66, were detained at about 2pm by a police team which acted on information received from the public. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, March 31 — Two senior citizen hikers may have climbed Gunung Lambak near Kluang yesterday but they were not beyond the reach of the law when police detained them for violating the movement control order (MCO).

Kluang Police Chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the men, aged 64 and 66, were detained at about 2pm by a police team which acted on information received from the public.

“While on their patrols, police received information of two local men who had hiked up Gunung Lambak.

“Early investigations found that both did not have valid reasons why they were outside their homes during the MCO period. They were detained and brought to the Kluang police station for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that Gunung Lambak has been closed to the public since the imposition of the MCO. — Bernama