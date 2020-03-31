From April 3, Malaysians returning from abroad to be sent straight to quarantine centres

Ismail Sabri advised all family members not to travel to the airport to welcome their child, parent or relative home. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Beginning April 3, Malaysians returning from abroad will be brought by the authorities straight to quarantine centres from the airport to undergo their compulsory 14-day quarantine at designed centres.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the new procedure will begin for any Malaysian returning from overseas regardless of whether their flight was a chartered or commercial one to prevent the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“When they arrive at the airport, they will be taken by bus immediately to one of the designated quarantine centres, where they will be screened according to our (standard operating procedure) as set by the Health Ministry and National Security Council.

“We advise all family members not to travel to the airport to welcome their child, parent or relative home because they will be sent straight to the quarantine centre,” said Ismail Sabri during a press conference here today

