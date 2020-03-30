Johor govt urges Simpang Renggam residents affected by enhanced MCO to stay calm and obey orders

Police man roadblocks on the trunk roads leading to the two affected areas in Simpang Renggam that have since been under the enhanced movement control order. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 30 — The Johor state government today urged residents of Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam to remain calm as the authorities are doing their best in light of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) implemented since March 26.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyanathan said the state’s health department personnel are actively conducting screening for residents in the two areas.

“This is to ensure that the health status of each of the residents can be identified so that we can break the chain of infection.

“Therefore, I hope that all residents in the areas will cooperate with the health personnel who are doing their work for the good of all,” Vidyanathan said in a statement.

Vidyanathan assured the residents of the two affected areas that food assistance such as rice, biscuits, sardines and milk will be distributed to the affected population through the Kluang District Disaster Management Committee.

He said other food supplies will be distributed in stages.

On the state’s disinfection exercise that will start today, Vidyanathan said the government, through the Fire and Rescue Department and various federal and state agencies, have been tasked to conduct the process.

“The disinfection and sterilisation will take place in public areas, especially in the two infected areas of Simpang Renggam,” he added.

Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam is located 67km from the state capital Johor Baru, or about an hour’s drive away.

Both villages comprise 3,570 residents from 650 families.

Vidyanathan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman revealed that the average compliance percentage for the movement control order (MCO) throughout Johor had increased slightly by 0.33 per cent to 96.4 per cent since yesterday.

He said this was compared to the day before (March 28) that registered an average compliance percentage of 96.07 per cent.

“However, public awareness of the MCO’s compliance has not yet reached its target with the two districts gaining below 95 per cent in Iskandar Puteri and Kota Tinggi.

“To ensure the coronavirus (Covid-19) chain is broken, I urge the public to cooperate in complying with the instructions of the MCO and stay home.

“I would like to inform you that the state government is always committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all,” said Vidyanathan.

As of yesterday, Johor has reported the addition of 24 new positive cases of Covid-19, totaling 309 cases.

The overall death toll shows an increase of two cases resulting in a total of nine deaths in the state.