Hearing on Najib’s bid to inspect assets in govt’s forfeiture case on April 29

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 (— The High Court has rescheduled Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s application to physically inspect items seized by the police from premises belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd due to the closure of the court following the movement control order (MCO).

During last proceedings, High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed March 25 to hear Najib’s application.

Najib’s lawyer Nur Fazreen Hazrina Rahim, when contacted, confirmed that the hearing has been postponed.

“We have received an email from the court saying that the hearing is now fixed on April 29,” she said.

The RM680 million worth of items seized by the police in 2018 and 2019 are alleged to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal.

The items include 11,991 pieces of jewellery, 401 wristwatches, 16 pieces of wristwatch accessories, 234 pairs of spectacles, 306 handbags, and cash totalling RM114,164,393.44 in various denominations.

The prosecution filed the forfeiture application against Obyu Holdings, as sole respondent in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Najib is the third party in the case. His wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and jewellery firm Global Royalty Trading SAL were also third parties.

They sought to come in as a third party to claim several items, such as watches, monies in several different currencies, jewellery, handbags, as well as accessories. — Bernama