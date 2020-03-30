Covid-19: Sarawak’s use of digital tracking tag not a punishment, says deputy CM

Passengers wearing masks at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 30 — The use of digital tracking tag to monitor the movement of individuals who have just returned from abroad is not a punishment, says Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

He said the wearing of the tracking tag in the state is a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 as well as to monitor the presence of a person under quarantine for 14 days.

“Most of the Covid-19 cases detected were imported, which is what we want to avoid. We hope they understand and cooperate by wearing the tag during quarantine to protect their families and close relatives,” he told a media conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Uggah who is also the State Disaster Management Committee chairman said so far individuals wearing the digital tracking tag are adhering to the instructions given and they are monitored from time to time.

Sarawak today recorded two more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total fatalities to seven cases since the first positive patient was reported on March 13 in the state.

In another development, he said police had arrested 67 individuals on the 13th day of the movement control order in the state for violating the order with 39 cases charged in court today while the remaining cases are still under investigation. — Bernama