Covid-19: Sabah to discuss with federal on bringing in specialists from China

KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — The Sabah state government will discuss its plan to bring in medical experts from China to help fight Covid-19 in the state with the Federal government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state needs approval from the federal government before it can bring in the specialists whose task will include training the state’s medical officers and personnel.

The state secretary Datuk Safar Untong will fly to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow to meet with the chief secretary to the government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, he told a news conference here today.

Mohd Shafie also said that he was informed by the Chinese consul general in Kota Kinabalu Liang Cade that the specialists to be sent to Sabah had been identified.

“We asked for at least 10 specialists. Once we obtained approval from the Federal government, we will bring them in and place them at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah,” said Mohd Shafie, adding that the state also needs Federal’s approval on the number of specialists to be brought in.

“Sabah is among states that show a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister presented food aid worth RM8 million to eight departments and agencies that serve as frontliners during the enforcement of the movement control order.

Among them are Sabah Police, Sabah Health Department, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force and the Eastern Sabah Security Command. — Bernama