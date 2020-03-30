Covid-19: Pahang announces RM4.25m additional initiatives

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said through the additional initiatives, a cash assistance of RM100 and essential items worth RM50 would be handed over to 21,000 recipients in all 42 Pahang state assembly constituencies. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 30 — The Pahang state government today announced five additional initiatives totalling RM4.25 million to help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said through the additional initiatives, a cash assistance of RM100 and essential items worth RM50 would be handed over to 21,000 recipients in all 42 Pahang state assembly constituencies.

“The assistance involves an allocation of RM3.15 million and we will work with penghulu and village headmen to identify the eligible recipients.

“A total allocation of RM596,250 has also been set side to provide RM100 cash aid and essential items worth RM50 to 3,975 recipients from the Orang Asli community,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said a sum of RM304,500 had also been approved for the distribution of 500 rice packets to the needy in all state assembly constituencies.

Besides that he said the state government had also approved a RM75,000 allocation to give out RM50 worth of essential items to 1,500 hardcore poor in the state.

Wan Rosdy also announced a RM132,400 allocation to provide RM300 cash assistance to 80 penghulu and RM200 each to the Village Community Management Council chairmen.

“I hope the assistance provided by the state government will complement the Federal Government’s efforts to help ease the burden of the people throughout the implementation of the movement control order (MCO),” he said.

On March 23, the state government announced eight Covid-19 initiatives worth RM14.99 million.

The MCO which should have ended tomorrow has been extended to April 14. — Bernama