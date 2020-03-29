Zuraida: RM200 monthly assistance for firefighters during MCO

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today announced that Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department personnel will receive RM200 per month throughout the implementation of the MCO period. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today announced that Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel will receive RM200 per month throughout the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) period.

She said the incentive was an appreciation of their roles and services as front liners as the country sought to combat the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“In recognition of the roles of JBPM personnel as front liners, the government through the ministry will provide RM200 per month throughout the MCO period,” she said in a public service announcement which was broadcast on all television stations today.

She said the incentive was part of her ministry’s initiatives implemented under the RM250 billion people-centric economic stimulus package (Prihatin) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday.

The PRIHATIN package covers all walks of life and also focuses on the B40 group, including those living in low-cost flats across the country, small traders and factory workers.

Zuraida said several other initiatives implemented by her ministry under the PRIHATIN package include the six months rental payment exemption for the People’s Housing Projects (PPRs) under the ministry’s management, involving 3,636 units of housing and costing the government RM3 million.

“There is also a six-month deferment of monthly repayment from April to September for the Rent to Own (RTO) of PPR units under the ministry’s management involving a total of RM5.7 million and 4,649 units of houses,” she said.

Zuraida, who is also Ampang Member of Parliament, said to ease the burden of borrowers, all pawn brokers registered under the ministry were directed to extend the redemption period without charging interest during the MCO period. — Bernama