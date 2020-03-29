Putrajaya getting 10 diagnostic labs ready for Covid-19 testing

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation have prepared 10 diagnostic labs for the Ministry of Health. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) have prepared 10 diagnostic labs for the Ministry of Health (MOH), to allow for increased Covid-19 testing works.

MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the ministries have also provided a mobile lab to allow it to be located at Covid-19 hotspots and conduct on-site testings.

“Most recently, to assist MOH with increasing Covid-19 detection capacity, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation have provided ten additional diagnostic labs at institutions of higher learning, university teaching hospitals, including one mobile laboratory that can be deployed to hotspots.

“All ten of these additional diagnostic labs will be able to perform 42,420 tracking tests per month or 1,414hours,” he said during a press conference in Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME