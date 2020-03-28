MCO: Market in Paya Terubong shut down for non-compliance

Several Malaysian Armed Forces personnel are seen assisting the police at one of the roadblocks to help maintain the movement control order at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 28 — Operations at Kompleks Sri Aman in Paya Terubong, near here, has been shut down effective today after visitors to the public market there failed to comply with social distancing requirements under the movement control order (MCO).

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP), in a statement today, said it viewed the non-compliance as a serious matter and took immediate steps to close the market.

“MBPP will continue to monitor business activities throughout the island and will not hesitate to take action against any market, supermarket or business premises which do not adhere to MCO directives,” the statement read.

Scenes of a large crowd at the market, with many not adhering to the social distancing requirement, has gone viral on social media since yesterday. — Bernama