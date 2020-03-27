Pakatan leaders tells govt to focus on Covid-19 instead of political appointments

In a joint statement today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pic), Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government’s recent action to sack appointees from government entities are inappropriate. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Presidential Council today called upon the Perikatan Nasional administration to stop looking into political appointments and focus on the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a joint statement today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government’s recent action to sack appointees from government entities like Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Federal Territories Resident Representative Council (MPP) and National Welfare Foundation (YKN), among others are inappropriate.

“We view this as inappropriate especially while the movement control order is in effect and the country is facing the threat of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“At this time, regardless of race, religion or politics everyone’s effort should be to flatten the curve as well as solving the growing economic downfall.

“Any political action taken by the federal government will be misinterpreted and cause public anger. It will also cause distractions from efforts to take on Covid-19 and heal the country.

PH leaders also urged those who were “forced” to be Opposition members to intensify their efforts to help their respective constituents in fighting Covid-19.

Lastly, PH leaders also suggest that the stimulus package that is to be announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin later today, to focus on welfare of both employers and employees.

“It is recommended that the government pay a minimum wage of RM1,200 a month to all SME workers and below, and persuade all owners of premises to give a 50 per cent rent discount for three months and a 6-month moratorium on rent payments,’’ said the statement.