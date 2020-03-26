Rubber licence holders ordered to remain operational amid shutdown

Latex from a rubber tree being collected in a cup in the district of Batangkali, outside Kuala Lumpur May 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) has reminded all rubber licence holders to operate normally during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to ensure continued operation of the country’s rubber industry.



Compliance with the directive is in the best interests of everyone from smallholders to rubber processors and rubber products manufacturers as well as consumers, said MPIC.



“Failure to operate would result in action being taken against premises that have closed, including revocation of the licence by the Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM),” the ministry said in a press statement.



It said this directive will be implemented throughout the MCO period until April 14, 2020 or until further notice from the ministry.



MPIC said it issued the statement after it and LGM received complaints that rubber dealers were not operating during the period despite a directive that all premises be open during the MCO period. — Bernama