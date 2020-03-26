Rina Harun: Women’s Ministry hotline now offers mental health support for Covid-19, MCO

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — The 24/7 Talian Kasih 15999 and WhatsApp Talian Kasih 019-261 5999 now includes mental health support to deal with the effects of Covid-19 and the movement control order (MCO) which has been extended to April 14.

Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, said in a statement today that she welcomed its use by all impacted by the current situation like quarantine centre workers, medical staff, Covid-19 victims and those who have lost a dear one to the disease.

She said that 528 counsellors under the Malaysian Board of Counsellors and Welfare Department (JKM) are on standby to help safeguard the mental well-being of Malaysians.

“It is hoped the tele-counselling service and sharing of issues will help all — children, women, the elderly, people with disabilities — in order to prevent social problems like abuse and domestic violence which can give rise to safety risks,” she said. — Bernama