Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases breach 2,000 mark, as number of new cases hits new record

A Giant hypermarket staff screens members of the public on day nine of the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — Malaysia reported a total of 2,031 Covid-19 infection cases today, including 235 new cases which is now the country’s highest daily rise so far.

Four deaths were also reported today, making the total 23. The mortality rate however remains low at 1.1 per cent, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

“Most patients will likely be cured so if we look at the fatality rate, it’s 1.1 per cent when globally it’s 4.5 per cent, so more than 80 per cent can be cured,” he said at today’s media briefing.

Out of the 235 new cases, 60 of them are related to the Sri Petaling tabligh event held earlier this month.

The previous highest number of new cases reported in a day was previously 212, on March 23.