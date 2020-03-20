Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases pass 1,000th mark with 130 new cases reported today

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 1,030, as 130 new cases were reported today at noon, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said out of the 130 new cases, 48 were linked to the tabligh gathering that took place at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

“Presently, up to 26 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in intensive care units, and require breathing assistance,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 12 others have since recovered from Covid-19 and were allowed to be discharged from hospital today, making the cumulative number of full recoveries at 87 cases.

The director-general also advised that in light of the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) restricting many to their homes, the rakyat keep fit and healthy via exercises or physical activities.

“These include cardio-related exercises like stationary bikes or treadmills at home, exercises using one’s body weight without having to use specialised equipment, including push-ups, squats, planks, burpees and lunges.

“Other types of exercises that can be done at home include Tabata workout and light exercises such as yoga or tai chi. The MCO is also a good opportunity to carry out some spring cleaning at home, as studies have indicated exercise and physical activities increase one’s mood and relieve tension by sharpening the mind, increasing muscle strength and aerobic fitness,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised those who are feeling unwell to contact the virtual health advisory and follow the Webinar session at 9am every morning, which can be found online at www.doctoroncall.com.my/coronavirus.

“The public can also contact the ministry’s National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (NPRC) with further information found at the NPRC’s Telegram channel at https://t.me/cprckkm.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the pandemic’s developments, and will inform the public from time to time,” he said.

The pandemic has infected 247,595 people worldwide as of today, and caused 10,064 deaths. Malaysia has the fourth-largest number of Covid-19 cases in Asia, behind China, Iran, and South Korea.

Two people died of the pandemic in Malaysia on Tuesday, a 34-year old man from Johor who attended the Sri Petaling tabligh, and a 60-year old pastor from Sarawak.