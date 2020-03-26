Ismail Sabri: Malaysians want sterner action against 5pc still breaching MCO

Ismail Sabri warned the public that the police have been instructed to be firmer with stubborn and irresponsible Malaysians who are putting the public in danger. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Many Malaysians support the firm action taken by the authorities against those who are found violating the movement control order (MCO), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking to a press conference after chairing the special task force meeting today, the senior minister of defence said the public have had enough of the recalcitrant five per cent of the population who still flouted the MCO.

Yesterday, on the eighth day of the MCO, the police arrested 110 people for disobeying the order.

“I have already given multiple reminders that the police may stop from giving friendly and polite advice to taking sterner actions.

“Actually, this is what the public wants. They want the police to behave firmly. They don’t want the five per cent who are stubborn to have an adverse impact on the 95 per cent who are obedient.

“So, yesterday the police started becoming strict and the ones who were being disobedient — 110 of them were arrested,” said Ismail Sabri.

He then warned the public that the police have been instructed to be firmer with stubborn and irresponsible Malaysians who are putting the public in danger.

The senior minister also pointed out that no one else but the Malaysian public can determine if the MCO will need to be extended further still.

He said that even today, the police recorded only a 95 per cent compliance with the order.