Covid-19: Sabah issues new directives today

Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel distributing protective face masks to the public in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, March 26 — In an effort to curb Covid-19 outbreak, the Sabah government issued several more new directives today including a 14-day quarantine order at designated centres for individuals and students from overseas who entered the state directly.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said students and individuals who came back to Sabah from other states during the movement control order (MCO) would be issued a stay-home notice and required to do self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

“Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre today also wants to inform that food aid distribution to groups who are directly affected by the pandemic, has begun from 3 pm yesterday.

“A big portion of this aid is expected to reach the target group by today, while the rest would be handed over soon,” he said in a statement here.

Safar said the one-off RM500 special aid allowance to the poor and hardcore poor would be paid via online starting today by the district offices.

“For those without bank account, payment would be done by cash, while the RM300 one-off assistance to the B40 group or badly affected groups namely taxi drivers, farmers, fishermen, breeders, mountain guides and porters, as well as freelance tour guides, would be credited into to their respective accounts starting today,” he said.

Safar added that for vulnerable groups such as elders, orphans, and the disabled, involving 62,638 people and single mothers (6,500) in the state, the RM300 would be credited beginning tomorrow. — Bernama