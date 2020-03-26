Are you living in one of these 38 districts with zero Covid-19 cases? Check out this new map

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia’s total number of Covid-19 cases shot past 2,000 today and the viral outbreak has spread throughout the country, but a new map shown by the health director-general today shows that there are actually 38 districts with zero cases.

In the map based on the latest data as of March 25, only six states currently have districts with no Covid-19 cases.

These districts are in Terengganu with one district (Hulu Terengganu), Pahang with two districts (Cameron Highlands, Rompin), Kedah with two districts (Yan, Pokok Sena), Kelantan with three districts (Tanah Merah, Jeli, Machang), and in Sabah with 11 districts (Beluran, Keningau, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Nabawan, Pitas, Tambunan, Tenom, Penampang, Kuala Penyu and Tongod).

The state with the highest number of districts with zero Covid-19 cases is Sarawak with 19 districts (Kapit, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Baram, Bau, Belaga, Dalat, Daro, Julau, Konawit, Lundu, Matu, Maradong, Pakan, Saratok, Selangau, Song, Tatau and Lubuk Antu).

But having districts with zero Covid-19 cases for now does not mean one can stay complacent.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged Malaysians to play their part in ensuring their respective district remains free of Covid-19 cases.

In separate new maps also released by Dr Noor Hisham tonight, the latest available data as of March 25 shows that the districts with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia are both Lembah Pantai and Petaling Jaya at 167 cases each, followed by Hulu Langat at 132 cases, Seremban at 78 cases, Johor Bahru at 68 cases, Kluang at 54 cases.

In addition, Putrajaya announced today an Enhanced movement control order (MCO) in two areas in Simpang Renggam after recording 61 positive cases of Covid-19 there, out of 83 in Kluang.

The Enhanced MCO in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid will involve 3,570 local residents from 650 families, effective midnight tomorrow until April 9.

Malaysia reported a total of 2,031 Covid-19 infection cases today, including 235 new cases which is now the country’s highest daily rise so far.