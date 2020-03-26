Anwar urges govt to look into tenancy issues in light of Covid-19 crisis

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government needs to look into tenancy issues that have arisen as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government needs to look into tenancy issues that have arisen as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

He suggested that the government’s response should include giving tenants the option to delay or even cancel their rental payments for the next two months.

“If not, the problem will burden the people and they may even be evicted within this time.

“There should be a specific order that those who rent cannot be evicted during such a crisis,” said Anwar a “live” video address on his Facebook page today.

The 72-year-old PKR president also touched on hire-purchase instalment payments for vehicles.

“The required payments cannot be made in such a stressful period,” said Anwar, in reference to the government’s movement control order (MCO) that is in place until April 14.

Yesterday, Bank Negara Malaysia announced a six-month moratorium on individual and SME loans as well as the option to restructure credit card and corporate debt as part of a RM100 billion initiative to preserve the country’s economic health.