Miti says approved firms may continue operations during extended MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Ministry of International Trade & Industry (Miti) says companies producing essential goods which have obtained its approval may continue to operate during the extended movement control order (MCO) period until April 14, 2020.

Miti said this also applies to companies that have received approval to keep their factory machinery in ‘warm idle’ mode.

“Logistics arms of manufacturers that have received Miti’s approval are also allowed to operate.

“For manufacturers that have been given the green light to operate, but are using private or individual logistics or transport service providers, they are advised to seek the approval of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs,” it said in a statement today.

It said workers listed in the companies’ applications approved by Miti are permitted to continue working with supporting documentation such as list of staff involved and Miti's approval letter.

Miti also stressed that it will not accept any more applications from companies after the March 24 deadline.

“The ministry hopes Malaysia’s industry players will give their full co-operation throughout the MCO extension period and adhere to all the conditions set by the National Security Council in operating their business during the MCO,” it added.

The MCO from March 18 to March 31 has been extended to April 14 following an announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today. — Bernama