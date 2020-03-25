Malaysia registers 16th Covid-19 death

Noor Hisham said a 75-year-old Malaysian man with a history of chronic illness was the country's 16th Covid-19 fatality. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia has recorded another Covid-19-related fatality, bringing the death toll in the country to 16.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his official Facebook page tonight said the 75-year-old Malaysian man with a history of chronic illness was the 1,334th Covid-19 confirmed case.

He said the senior citizen had shown symptoms five days before being admitted to Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital on March 16 and was transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on March 18.

“The patient’s health deteriorated and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to receive respiratory aid.

“He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21 and was pronounced dead at 7.40 pm Tuesday. The source of his Covid-19 infection is still under investigation," Dr Noor Hisham said. — Bernama