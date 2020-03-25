Covid-19: Work pass holders from Malaysia must now get prior approval from Singapore's manpower ministry before entering republic

Commuters leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 25 — All new and existing work pass holders, including dependants, planning to enter Singapore from Malaysia, are required to obtain the approval from the republic’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before they commence their journey.

In its website, the ministry said upon arrival in Singapore, all affected work pass holders will be placed on a mandatory 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

“When applying for entry approval, employers will be required to declare to MOM that they have arranged for suitable housing premises for these employees and have made appropriate arrangements for food for the duration of their SHN,” it said.

The ministry also advised the employers to inform their affected employees, including their dependents, not to make travel plans to Singapore until approval has been received from MOM.

“The employers will be required to send the MOM approval letter to the employees who will need to show it to the airline staff upon check-in (if travelling by air) and at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) checkpoint upon arrival in Singapore,” the statement said.

However, those conveying essential services, or supplies — lorry drivers, vegetable supply truckers, frozen supply truckers — via land and sea crossings will be exempted from MOM’s entry approval and SHN requirements.

This is following the Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee which has agreed that the transport of all types of goods between Malaysia and Singapore will be facilitated during the duration of Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO), it said.

The initial MCO period which will end on March 31 has been extended to April 14, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today. — Bernama