17th Covid-19 death in Muar, Johor

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya March 24, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia recorded its 17th Covid-19 death today when a 66-year-old Malaysian died at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar Johor.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today the individual — Case 1,251 — had a history of several chronic illnesses as reported by the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Dr Noor Hisham said the patient had started showing symptoms a week before being admitted to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar on March 20.

The patient had been so so critical as to require emergency breathing support upon admission at the hospital’s Emergency Department that same day.

The Health D-G did not reveal the person’s gender.

“The patient was positively diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 21, 2020. The patient’s health deteriorated day by day and passed away on March 25, 2020 at 4.10am. The cause of the case’s Covid-19 infection is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Up to 5pm yesterday, Malaysia recorded 1,624 Covid-19 infections with 1,426 active cases and a total of 183 patients recovered.