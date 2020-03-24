Pahang civil servants take salary cut for Covid-19 Fund

Sallehuddin said many civil servants have said they sympathised with the people who earned daily wages and did not have the money to buy essential items. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, March 24 — Pahang civil servants are prepared to take a salary cut to contribute to the Pahang Covid-19 Fund for two months beginning April, said State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak.

He said this reflects the concern of the 10,000 civil servants in the state for people who have been affected by the spread of Covid-19 such as food sellers, hawkers and taxi drivers who earn a daily wage.

“We got the views of associations and representatives of employees before making a decision, and were told that all the grades have agreed on a voluntary salary cut according to what they can afford.

“On behalf of the state government, I want to thank them for showing solidarity with the people of Pahang who are less fortunate,” he said when contacted here today.

Sallehuddin said many civil servants have said they sympathised with the people who earned daily wages and did not have the money to buy essential items.

Voicing their woes on various social media platforms, the daily wage earners said they were facing financial difficulties as they have not earned any income since the MCO was enforced on March 18 until 31.

Yesterday, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail launched the Pahang Covid-19 Fund and anyone wanting to contribute can do so through the Pahang State Treasury Bank Muamalat account number 06010002165711 or digital application PahangGo.

Separately, Sallehuddin said the state government will come up with a do-it-yourself personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontliners.

“There is an urgent need for PPE for them so that they are protected from the virus, but the supply is currently at a very critical stage.

“Several non-governmental organisations and the Pahang Prisons Department have agreed to collaborate on the PPE,” he said. — Bernama