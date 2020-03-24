Malaysia loses 15th patient to Covid-19

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 22, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysia registered its 15th Covid-19 death when a 71-year-old man from Melaka died early this morning.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man — who was Malaysia’s Case 1,519 — was suspected to have been in close contact with the patient known as Case 703.

Both men attended the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling Jamek Mosque held late last month.

“The patient has a history of chronic illnesses and was treated at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar from March 2020.

“His death was confirmed on March 24, 2020 at 5.35am today and the ministry would like to express its condolences to the family,” Dr Noor Hisham said in the statement.

As of 5pm yesterday, Malaysia recorded 1,518 Covid-19 cases, with 159 recovered.

Malaysia is still observing a movement control order which confines most of the population in their homes until the end of the month.