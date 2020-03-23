Use reserves from nation’s coffers, Petronas to cover Covid-19 aid not EPF, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government can utilise the nation’s reserves or increase contribution from state oil and gas Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) rather than Employees’ Provident Fund savings. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Putrajaya today to reach deep into the country’s coffers to help those who are financially incapacitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on the economy.

In a live video address on his Facebook page, the PKR president said the federal government can utilise the nation’s reserves or increase contribution from state oil and gas Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) rather than Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings.

“Use the huge reserves that we already have. Whether the government’s or Petronas’, in order to save the people in the current situation,” Anwar said.

Last week, analysts Kenanga Research said Putrajaya may again call on Petronas to increase its dividend payout this year, on top of the RM24 billion it has committed to.

In 2018, then Pakatan Harapan government had requested RM30 billion special dividend from Petronas to settle pending Goods and Services Tax refunds.

The Port Dickson MP also lamented that allowing the public to withdraw their savings now as allowed by Putrajaya today would affect their future.

“This is savings for their future. Among the rich and those who earn highly, it is not that worrying. Those who earn less, this to me, may affect their future,” Anwar said.

“There are 12 million EPF contributors, and if taken into account the government’s projection, it would increase to RM6 billion a year if everyone takes out their savings.

“I don’t feel everyone would be taking their savings out, but I feel the government must reconsider. Do not burden them,” he added.

Anwar then proposed that the government give at the minimum, a partial contribution of RM250 and allow contributors to take out RM250 from their EPF accounts, if needed.

He said that the government’s announcement also does not cover those living on day to day wages, such as fishermen and petty traders, pointing out that these groups usually do not have savings.

Earlier, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had suggested for Putrajaya to instead disburse additional aid of RM1,000 twice in March and April to recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) financial aid.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PH said such a move would cost Putrajaya RM8.2 billion, but would be the speediest approach to help those who are most affected by the movement control order (MCO) rather than withdrawing from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

This was after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysians are now allowed to withdraw a maximum of RM500 monthly from their EPF savings to buy essential goods amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin said all Malaysians aged 55 and below are eligible to withdraw from their EPF Account Two for a period over 12 months.