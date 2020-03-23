Senior minister says may make social distancing mandatory at wet markets, hypermarkets

DBKL and other security enforcement officers will be ensuring the public practise social distancing at wet markets and hypermarkets. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other security enforcement officers will ensure social distancing is observed at wet markets and hypermarkets, in a heightened bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking at a press conference here, Ismail said that he is also mulling making it mandatory for all shoppers and outlets to observe social distancing.

“There is another important rule which needs to be abided by our rakyat. That is social distancing of one metre. This we have still failed, almost entirely, to have it enforced.

“And we, beginning today, I was already informed by the DBKL enforcement and others, they will also help to ensure that social distancing happens at wet markets and hypermarkets.

“Maybe we need rules, that to enter wet markets and hypermarkets, it must be in phases so that social distancing can be enforced,” he added.

Ismail, who is also defence minister, said that he personally observed the lack of social distancing, when he was out shopping for things.

On the movement control order (MCO), Ismail said that the police had sent 1,719 announcements, and to date, have checked 120,615 vehicles, or 8 per cent of the country’s total.

“This clearly shows that there still are, despite it being only 8 per cent, but still, there are those among us who still leave the house, who still fail to abide by the ban issued by the government.

“However, the police informed that permission can be given when requested, if the journey has to be done. For example, when there is a death among family members, accidents among family members, or someone needs to get medical attention outside of their state or outside of their district. This can be permitted, but it has to first be reported to the police,” he added.

Malaysia today entered it sixth day of the MCO, since it came into force on March 18.