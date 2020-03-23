Chief secretary to govt announces appointment of four ministry secretaries-general

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali (pic) announced the appointment of the KSU for four ministries. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali today announced the appointment of the secretary-general (KSU) for four ministries.

They are Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang as the secretary-general of the Environment Ministry; Datuk Seri Mazlan Yusoff (Higher Education Ministry); Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan (Housing and Local Government Ministry) and Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek (Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry).

Their appointment takes effect today, Mohd Zuki said in a media statement today.

Zaini, 55, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia; a Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering from Newcastle University (formerly the University of Newcastle upon Tyne) and a doctorate, also from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom.

He has vast experience in education, planning, research and environment, especially in water technology, having once served as the secretary-general of the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry, and also at the Higher Education Ministry.

Mazlan, a history graduate from Universiti Malaya, also holds a Masters’ Degree in Science Policies from the University of Saitama, in Japan, and a doctorate in management from Hull University in the United Kingdom.

He has vast experience in the management and modernisation of the public service and had served as director-general of the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit at the Prime Minister’s Department.

Zainal Abidin, 58, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Development from Universiti Putra Malaysia and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from New Haven University, Connecticut, in the United States.

He has served in various fields, including finance, research and enforcement and had served as deputy secretary-general (Security) at the Home Ministry.

Mohammad, 56, is a mathematics graduate, who also holds a master’s degree in Statistics from the University of Minnesota, in the United States.

He has vast experience in human resource management, research and policies, and was formerly secretary-general of the Housing and Local Government Ministry and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) director-general. — Bernama