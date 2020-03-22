Saddened by stories of workers sleeping rough, 30-year-old Singaporean paralegal opens home to three Malaysians

Ms Srreesanthya bought two double-decker beds prior to the arrival of the Malaysian workers. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 22 — The Malaysian worker she was carpooling with was recounting stories of other workers who had to sleep rough after Malaysia closed its borders.

Then Srreesanthya, a Singaporean who goes by one name, thought about how she has more than enough space in her four-room flat in Sengkang, where she lives with her four-year-old son and a helper.

So the 30-year-old paralegal gave her contact number to her ride companion, offering her home to anyone who needs shelter.

By Friday (March 20), Srreesanthya had housed three strangers from Malaysia.

Since news of Malaysian workers sleeping rough near Kranji MRT Station broke, there has been an outpouring of hospitality from Singaporeans to those affected by the nationwide lockdown in Malaysia — which took effect on Wednesday to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The coronavirus has sickened 1,030 people in Malaysia, with 130 new cases reported on Friday alone.

On Thursday, Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said in a Facebook post that the Malaysian workers sleeping rough have been taken to the Jurong East Sports Hall, which has been converted to a temporary relief centre.

Aside from the government agencies, Singaporeans are also doing their part — by offering their homes and commercial spaces to the workers who need temporary housing.

Srreesanthya said: “As a single mum, I know the meaning of being helpless and stuck, that’s why I made the decision to help out.

“When I heard the news, I felt sad and angry for the workers. I felt that employers should at least ensure their employees are in good hands,” she added.

Two days after she gave her contact number to her fellow Ryde passenger, Srreesanthya welcomed three exhausted female workers into her home.

“They were carrying big bags with them and they looked so tired from their shifts at work. I didn’t say much, just invited them in and let them rest,” she said.

One hostel, 27 occupants, 2 bathrooms

One of them, security officer Rajalecchumy Nathan, 31, told TODAY that her employer has prepared accommodation for her at a hostel.

But it was uncomfortable as there were 27 of them bunking in and only two bathrooms.

She asked around for Singaporeans offering temporary housing and found Srreesanthya.

“It was very comfortable for us. She had prepared our beds and blankets, and we felt better staying in her house,” said Rajalecchumy, who moved in with two of her colleagues.

Srreesanthya and the workers declined to be photographed.

Srreesanthya said that prior to them moving in, she had bought two sets of double-decker beds which cost S$200 in total — the same amount she charged them for a two-week stay for three people — for them to sleep on.

She also allows them to use the air-conditioner, Wi-Fi and amenities in the house, so long as they keep the house tidy.

“I told them I have only one house rule — it’s to keep the room and house clean. With the virus situation here, I want to make sure that everything is clean,” she said.

The single mother also admitted that she was worried about bringing strangers into her house but took a chance on it.

She is also happy that her son seems to be enjoying the company of his new friends.

Asked if she was concerned about the rules on occupancy and short-term rentals of Housing and Development Board flats, Srreesanthya stressed that she is doing this out of goodwill.

At a multi-ministerial taskforce briefing on Wednesday, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said the authorities will be flexible on these rules at this time.

“If (the lockdown) goes beyond two weeks, I’m sure by then we will have sufficient units available for employers to put in place rental arrangements,” he added.

Rajalecchumy said she is thankful for the hospitality offered to her by Srreesanthya’s family.

“We are just happy we got a place to shower and rest after a long day at work,” said Rajalecchumy. — TODAY