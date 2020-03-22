Have an idea to alleviate economic impact of Covid-19? Here’s your chance to tell Putrajaya

Minister in charge of economy Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said any suggestions made to the government through the platform will be studied in detail. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The government has established a specific platform for members of the public and those in the private sector to give input on how best to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, minister in charge of economy Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said any suggestions made to the government through the platform will be studied in detail and will be made as an input to the government.

“The feedback provided will be detailed to be made an input to the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting which is held on a weekly basis.

“From today onwards, the public and the private sector are invited to share their feedback with the EAC Secretariat through www.mea.gov.my/ms/economy,” the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said.

Saya berterima kasih kepada semua yang telah berkongsi maklumbalas langkah ekonomi untuk menangani Covid-19.



The special platform was created as a result of the first EAC meeting almost a week ago on March 16, 2020, explained Mustapa.

Last week, senior minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the EAC may introduce two economic measures weekly in order to help the economy and those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.