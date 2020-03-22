Covid-19: 10 million masks to be brought in from China, says Fadillah

Locals and foreign tourists are seen buying masks from street vendors in front of the Bukit Bintang MRT station in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 22 — A total of 10 million masks will be brought in from China in stages to make up for their shortage here as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that an agreement has basically been reached with the Chinese government and efforts to bring in the supply are being managed by the Transport Ministry in cooperation with airlines.

“We are finalising it under the Transport Ministry will begin soonest possible deal has been confirmed, the first phase, amount and so on,” he told a press conference after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the Movement Control Order here today. — Bernama