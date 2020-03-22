Cooperate with the govt, HR Minister tells employers who disregard movement control order

Petaling Jaya residents hold up a ‘#stayathome’ sign during the movement control order March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan has urged all Malaysians to cooperate with the government in containing the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) by abiding the rules set under the movement control order (MCO).

Saravanan said without the cooperation from the people, it will frustrate efforts carried out by the government to contain the virus.

“It is saddening that we are still receiving reports on factories that choose to remain open (although not under the essential services category), employers implementing forced annual leave and unpaid leave.

“The government will not at all cost compromise the welfare of the people,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Malaysians must understand that the government has no other choice but to implement the MCO as the virus does not allow for trial and error initiatives when it comes to containment steps.

“Time is not on our side and our choices are limited. If we succeed, we will be able to contain this outbreak within the next two weeks; or be prepared for it facing a third wave that may be more challenging.

“This may worsen existing conditions,” Saravanan added.

Effective immediately on March 18, the MCO disallowed sectors that do not fall under the essential services from operating.

Employers who do not follow rules stipulated under the MCO are subjected to a fine of RM1,000 or six months jail time or both.