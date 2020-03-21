One-month rent exemption for PPR units, says Zuraida

The PPRs involved include those in Sentul Murni, Bukit Jalil Transit House, Lembah Subang 1, Lembah Subang 2, Kg Hassan Hulu Selangor, Ladang Siliau Port Dickson, Tok Suboh, Amanjaya, Kota Setar, Sinar Intan 3, Gua Musang and Kota Baru. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry today announced a one-month rent exemption for over 9,000 units of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) under the ministry’s management.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a statement that this was to help ease the burden of those affected by the movement control order (MCO).

The PPRs involved include those in Sentul Murni, Bukit Jalil Transit House, Lembah Subang 1, Lembah Subang 2, Kg Hassan Hulu Selangor, Ladang Siliau Port Dickson, Tok Suboh, Amanjaya, Kota Setar, Sinar Intan 3, Gua Musang and Kota Baru.

Meanwhile, Zurada also recommended local authorities to use their discretion to grant rent exemption to affected small business owners who had to close shop following the MCO.

She urged local authorities to ensure that all supermarkets and sundry shops practise social distancing, provide sanitisers at commonly used entrances and exits as well as to constantly clean the handles of trolleys and baskets to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The ministry, through the local government, will also cooperate with the Social Welfare Department in monitoring and ensuring private senior care centres had sufficient supply of essentials for the duration of the MCO. — Bernama