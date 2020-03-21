In self-quarantine, Dr M says a nation that reads is a nation that succeeds

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad advises Malaysians at home during the movement control order to take up reading. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR March 21 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad advised Malaysians staying at home during the movement control order to read.

The former prime minister made the suggestion to the country observing a two-week mandatory shutdown of all non-essential services to try and contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Malaysia.

“What can be done while at home is to read. To gain knowledge and more, we don’t necessarily have to be in schools and universities (for the time being).

“We can learn at home using the Internet and more,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dr Mahathir is already observing a two-week medical quarantine as he was in close contact with a Sarawak federal lawmaker who contracted Covid-19.

Malaysians keen to take up Dr Mahathir’s advice have a wealth of options available for free online learning, such as the Khan Academy, EDX, Coursera, Udemy, and more.

They may also access the National Library’s archive at its online library portal.