Health D-G says deceptive Covid-19 patients may be reported to police

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― Healthcare workers can report patients withholding information about their Covid-19 exposure to the police, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said failure to disclose such information endangered frontline health workers.

“I would like to remind that some of the patients, whether first generation or second generation, those who are related to the tabligh group, or those who have been in contact with the group or a Covid-19 patient, when they come to hospital please reveal their history.

“Sometimes this is hidden. When it is hidden, our healthcare workers are at risk,” said Dr Noor Hisham during a press conference today.

He cited an example where they encountered a case where healthcare staff have already done the checking procedure, completed the procedure, only to find out that the patient was linked to a tabligh patient.

“And when we tested this person, it was positive. So we had to close our ward, close the operation theatre and do cleaning.

“Our staff has to go through the process of screening and swabs taken to make sure they are free from the infection, and if they are negative we have to quarantine them.

“I think it is not fair to us, at MOH, to put us at risk. So, I urge that if that happens, our staff can make a police report,” he said.

He added that if a patient had from the beginning revealed travelling and contact history to hospital staff, they can prepare beforehand to ensure that the doctors and healthcare staff are protected.

“These are all important info, if you state to us, then we would have set up a triage to make sure that our doctors are protected before conducting the checking procedure.

“You are exposing our healthcare workers to an infection. I hope that the public when you come to the hospital please be truthful to reveal the history so that we can take precautionary steps to protect ourselves,” he added.

Commenting on a patient’s identity, it was against the law to reveal a patient’s identity to the public.

“Only with the patient’s consent that their identity can be revealed.

“But there are some patients who want to reveal their identity, like Case 26. That is their right,” he said.