Covid-19: Kelantan MB gives details on RM5m special allocation

KOTA BARU, March 21 — Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today revealed initial details on the special RM5 million allocation announced yesterday to lighten the burden of the people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak

Ahmad, in a statement said it involved payment of RM300 per family for B40 patients who have to undergo home quarantine after being found positive for Covid-19.

“(Apart from that), there is a payment of RM300 for each family in the B-40 group for those who are undergoing quarantine at hospitals for Covid-19.

“There is also a payment of RM500 to the next-of-kin of Covid-19 victims who died which is not under the Kelantan Government Kifaalah Scheme,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the payment would be given the family of the victim. — Bernama