Transport minister: JPJ services strictly online during Covid-19 shutdown

A general view of traffic in Kuala Lumpur on Day Two of the movement control order March 19, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Road Transport Department’s public counters are closed to prevent crowds that could spread the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“As such, all related JPJ activities such as road tax renewals may be done online through the mySIKAP AWAM JPJ portal and the MYEG service,” he wrote on Facebook.

He also clarified that the Movement Control Order did not expressly restrict the use of vehicles and the JPJ would consequently not be conducting any enforcement activity to curtail this.

Wee said transport remained a vital activity in the country but urged people to obey the MCO to help contain Covid-19.

Malaysia is in its third day of a two-week movement control order enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.