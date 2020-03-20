Sarawak DAP MP says his wife and father have tested negative for Covid-19

Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii today said his wife and father have tested negative for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, March 20 — Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii today said his wife and father have tested negative for Covid-19.

“They went for test after I received the news that I was tested positive on March 16,” he said.

“Even with the results, my whole family will still be practising self-isolation for 14 days to take extra precautions against the spread of the virus,” he said in a statement issued from his hospital bed at an isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He said his assistants, who were in close contact with him due to work, have also tested negative.

“All of them will continue to observe self-isolation and take all the necessary precautions especially during this Movement Control Order (MCO) now in force,” he said.

Dr Yii said the doctors are planning to conduct another test on him soon, and once the result of that test is out, they will then make the decision on the next course of action.

“Since Day 1, all healthcare professionals have been very helpful and professional throughout.

“I would like to encourage members of the public to remain calm even through this difficult period and continue to abide by the MCO regulations and also take all the necessary precautions.

“Stay home, stay hydrated, monitor for symptoms and continue to boost your immune system,” he said.

On March 7, Dr Yii was present at a DAP fund-raising dinner at a local restaurant, along with DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.