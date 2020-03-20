Police: Viral message about patient running away from Kota Baru hospital is fake news

Police said news that a Covid-19 patient fled the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) here is fake. — Google Maps screenshot

KOTA BARU, March 20 — News that a Covid-19 patient fled the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) here is fake.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said based on information received, the man from Jerteh, Terengganu had not undergone any health examination and it was not known whether he was positive for Covid-19.

He said the man was actually down with fever but had not been examined and had left the hospital due to other matters.

“We have not received any reports on the case and the police hope that it will not be circulated as it will cause panic among the public,” he said when contacted today.

The posting on Facebook and Whatsapp has gone viral since this morning claiming that the 41-year-old man escaped a blood test at HRPZII at about 4.50pm yesterday and was said to have been positive for Covid-19. — Bernama