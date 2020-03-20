Another big drop in pump prices for RON97, RON95, diesel for week of March 21

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said that this reflected the recent fall in global oil prices due to the shaky world economy and Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — RON97, RON95 and diesel will see another big drop in pump prices, effective midnight tonight until March 27.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said that this reflected the recent fall in global oil prices due to the shaky world economy and Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, from midnight, RON95 will drop by as much as 38 sen per litre, from RM1.82 per litre to RM1.44 per litre.

RON97 will decrease by 36 sen per litre, from RM2.10 per litre to RM1.74 per litre.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, will be down 12 sen per litre, from RM1.87 per litre to RM1.75 per litre.

The ministry added that it will continue to monitor developments and take the necessary steps to ensure that the welfare and interests of Malaysians are met, especially those categorised as small and medium enterprises and B40.