Senior minister says university students on campus will be provided basic facilities during Covid-19 shutdown

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob urges university students to remain in their hostels until the end of the enforcement period on March 31. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 19 ― Students of higher learning institutions (IPTs) who are staying in their dormitories during the Movement Control Order (MCO) that began yesterday will be provided with various basic facilities including food, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Therefore, he urged them to remain in their hostels until the end of the enforcement period on March 31.

According to Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, food-related facilities such as cafeterias were still open.

“Classes have been discontinued, except those conducted online. But having no classes does not mean they can return (home),” he said after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee on the MCO here today.

The Government is implementing a nationwide MCO aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19 infection among Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) had agreed to suspend loan repayments for the time being.

However, he said more information over the matter would be conveyed by the Ministry of Higher Education. ― Bernama