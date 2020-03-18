Minister advises Sarawakian students against going back to hometown

Commuters wearing face masks are pictured at the KL Sentral public transportation hub in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, March 18 — Students from Sarawak studying in higher learning institutions in the peninsula have been advised not to return to their hometown following the enforcement of the movement control order to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also Petra Jaya MP said students who do not have places to stay during the period could contact student representatives at their respective institutions to ask for help.

“Many were confused with the instructions issued and assumed that they need vacate their residential colleges or hostels. It is true that Sarawakian students are allowed to return home but it is advisable for them to restrict their movement for the moment.

“In a special meeting with menteris besar and chief ministers chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin which was also attended by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, we decided that students who choose to stay on 5could remain at their resprective facilities,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Fadillah, who is also the Works Minister said the state government through the Sarawak Volunteers and in collaboration with the Sarawak Liaison Office in Kuala Lumpur had also taken the initiative to provide accommodation and food assistance to the affected students during this period.

He also advised the students to keep in touch with the Student Affairs Unit at their respective universities adding that they should always keep abreast of any instruction issued by the authorities.

Sarawakian students with concerns regarding temporary accommodation or assistance can contact Sarawak Volunteers at 013-895 0345 (Khairul), 012-462 9293 (Sakinah) as well as the Sarawak Liaison Office in Kuala Lumpur 019-388 2984 (Dayang). — Bernama