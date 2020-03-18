Covid-19 shutdown: Factories for face masks, sanitisers, gloves can continue operations in Malaysia

Commuters wearing face masks are pictured at the KL Sentral public transportation hub in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Malaysian government has decided to allow manufacturers of “critical” items such as face masks and hand sanitisers to continue operations during the nationwide two-week shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In making the announcement this afternoon, the National Security Council (NSC), however, said that the government’s approval for such factories to continue operations was conditional, with the companies required to operate with a minimal number of workers and to take all precautions against Covid-19.

The NSC listed out the type of products considered as falling under critical manufacturing sectors that would be given conditional approval to operate from today until March 31.

This includes a list of items that the Health Ministry has certified as being important products, including food and beverages including imported items (rice, sugar, vegetable oil and animal fats, flour and cereals, bread, water, dairy products (milk and baby formula), spices, dry food, coffee and tea, canned food, meat, chicken, animal feed, processed fruits and vegetable), and agricultural and fisheries goods including those imported (fish and seafood, fruits, vegetables).

Also included in the list of important goods recognised by the Health Ministry are household products (cleaning agents, disinfectants, sanitisers, personal toiletries, toilet paper and tissues), Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including fire safety equipment and medical equipment including face masks, gloves.

The others on the list recognised as important goods by the Health Ministry are pharmaceutical products covering all chemicals and medicines, packaging and printing materials including ink, medical and surgical equipment, and parts for medical tools such as ventilator parts.

