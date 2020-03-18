Amanah man urges Johor to suspend Ramadan bazaars over Covid-19

Johor Amanah think tank chief Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said the suspension of Ramadan bazaars would aid existing efforts to contain Covid-19 in the country. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — A senior Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader urged the state government today to pre-emptively suspend Ramadan bazaars set to start next month as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) think tank chief Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain said this would aid existing efforts to contain Covid-19 in the country.

He said cases would continue to rise notwithstanding the government’s restriction of movement order effective today until March 31.

Malaysia added another 117 cases this evening to reach 790 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country to date.

“With that, the government should also consider suspending Ramadan bazaars as it will invite a variety of problems as well as making it easier for the Covid-19 virus to spread,” Mohd Zuhan told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Mohd Zuhan, who is an academic, said the government must be proactive rather than reactive in this crisis.

He then suggested the state government set up a Johor Bazaar Online platform to help bazaar traders pivot to online retail as a way to mitigate his proposed suspension.

“Such an initiative to assist traders should also be carried out by the government to curb the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease, while at the same time assisting the traders in various ways.

“The online delivery system is very effective as it reduces people from gathering at any time and in one place,” said Mohd Zuhan.

Mohd Zuhan said the government could also mobilise its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) division to aid local authorities across Johor for such an effort.

He said this could provide traders with an opportunity to continue earning a living while coping with the country’s Covid-19 crisis.

The restriction of movement order has prohibited the public from eating at restaurants, but instead they are allowed to order food via a takeaway option.

The order has also barred Malaysians from travelling unnecessarily during the two-week period, with authorities saying the public should limit their movement to supply runs and other pressing matters.

The government has also warned that breaching this order will be treated as a criminal offence punishable by a maximum fine of RM1,000m up to six months’ imprisonment or both upon conviction.