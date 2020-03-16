PM: Small projects worth RM2b to be implemented in April, monitored by chief secretary to government

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin at a press conference in Putrajaya March 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — The execution of small-scale projects worth RM2 billion, as announced in the Economic Stimulus Package, would begin next month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

In a press conference after chairing the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting here, Muhyiddin said that the implementation would be monitored by Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“The implementation would be monitored by the chief secretary to the government, and a weekly report will be given to me.

“These projects will focus on infrastructure development in rural areas, and will be carried out by small-scale Bumiputera contractors,” he said, adding that the government has also issued a circular effective March 16, 2020 to raise the ceiling of ballots from RM50,000 to RM100,000 and quotations from RM500,000 to RM800,000.

